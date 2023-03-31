Oscar Pistorius denied parole and will remain in jail for murder of Reeva Steenkamp

Peta Thornycroft
·2 min read
The killing in 2013 sparked a highly-publicised murder trial - Alon Skuy
The killing in 2013 sparked a highly-publicised murder trial - Alon Skuy

Oscar Pistorius, the South African Paralympic champion who shot and killed his girlfriend a decade ago, has been denied parole after seeking early release from prison.

"We were... advised at this point in time that it has been denied and it will be considered again in one year's time," said Tania Koen, a lawyer for the family of victim Reeva Steenkamp on Friday.

The Department of correctional services said Pistorius had not completed the minimum detention period required for parole.

The killing in 2013 sparked a highly-publicised murder trial.

Reeva’s mother, June Steenkamp, 76, was in attendance at Friday’s parole hearing.

'I don't believe his story'

Arriving at Atteridgeville prison near the capital Pretoria on Friday morning, Ms Steenkamp said she was feeling nervous.

"It's going to be very hard to be in the same room as him," she told reporters from her car. "I don't believe his story."

She later read a "victim impact" statement explaining the effects that the death of her 29-year-old daughter had on her parents.

Reeva Steenkamp was killed in 2013
Reeva Steenkamp was killed in 2013

Reeva's father, Barry, 79, was too unwell to travel for the Parole Board hearing.

Ms Koen said Reeva's parents continued to maintain that Oscar Pistorius, 36, "never told the truth" about her death.

Gun enthusiast Pistorius told his trial he had believed Steenkamp was an intruder when he shot her several times through the bathroom door with ammunition designed to inflict maximum damage to the human body.

He was jailed in 2016, initially for a six-year term, but had that sentence increased to 13 years after an appeal by prosecutors who argued the initial sentence was too lenient.

Pistorius, who had both legs amputated as a baby, reached the peak of his fame in 2012 when he became the first double amputee to compete against able-bodied athletes at the Olympics, reaching the 400m semi-finals in London.

At a trial that captured worldwide attention nine years ago, the athlete shuffled through the court without his prosthetics to show how vulnerable he was faced with the threat of an intruder.

He broke down crying as he told the court that he had been trying to protect Steenkamp when he fired the shots. The prosecutor at the time accused him of using emotional breakdowns to avoid questioning.

Recommended Stories

  • Oscar Pistorius: from 'Blade Runner' hero to convicted murderer

    Oscar Pistorius, known as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, was on Friday denied parole after he sought early release from prison where he is serving a 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius, a South African national, went from public hero as a Paralympic champion to a convicted murderer in hearings that drew worldwide attention nearly a decade ago. 1986 - Nov. 22 - Oscar Pistorius is born in Johannesburg.

  • Royal news - latest: Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit against half-sister Samantha

    Florida judge said Markle’s statements were pure opinion and ‘not capable of being proved false’

  • San Diego County supervisor to resign after assault lawsuit

    A powerful San Diego County supervisor said he will resign amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a government employee, completing a swift and shocking fall for a decorated Marine combat veteran whose star rose with his Democratic Party’s ascendancy in the nation’s eighth-largest city. Nathan Fletcher, who defected from the Republican Party in 2012, was elected to a second term on the county board of supervisors with 65% of the vote in November, two years after Democrats won a board majority that eluded their grasp for decades. Fletcher, 46, was the face of the San Diego region’s muscular response to COVID-19 at daily news conferences.

  • Berlin museum presents 100 works by artist Gerhard Richter

    At the center of the exhibition is Richter's 2014 series “Birkenau,” the result of the artist's decades-long engagement with Germany's Nazi past and the Holocaust. The four large canvases of the Birkenau series are abstract paintings with many gray and black surfaces, but also some red and green dashes.

  • East Lansing police release images of suspect after shots fired downtown

    A suspect, a Black male wearing a purple sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes and carrying a handgun was captured on surveillance video.

  • Former Olympic star Oscar Pistorius denied parole 10 years after killing girlfriend, can reapply in 2024

    The South African Olympian and Paralympian maintains that he mistook Reeva Steenkamp for an intruder when he shot her on Valentine's Day in 2003.

  • Australia makes biggest carbon polluters curb emissions

    The Australian Parliament created landmark new laws Thursday that will make the nation’s biggest greenhouse gas polluters reduce their emissions or pay for carbon credits. The center-left Labor Party administration said the so-called Safeguard Mechanism reforms are essential to Australia reaching its target of reducing its emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade and net-zero emissions by 2050. Set to take effect July 1, the reforms create a ceiling on the nation’s emissions and force Australia’s 215 most polluting facilities to reduce their emissions by 4.9% a year or reach the target with carbon credits.

  • Haula, Meier score, Devils beat rival Rangers 2-1

    The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers gave a glimpse of a possible first-round playoff series in a couple of weeks, and it's going to be fun if it happens. Erik Haula and Timo Meier scored and Vitek Vanecek made three big third-period saves to lead the Devils to a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday night in a matchup that got feistier with each minute. The young, speedy Devils captured the season series 3-1 and opened a four-point lead over the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division with seven games left in the season.

  • Spanish Premier Urges Xi to Talk to Ukraine on Peace Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged China’s president, Xi Jinping, to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart if Beijing wants to play a role in ending Russia’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hy

  • The passionate public snog – and other kissing styles decoded

    It’s quite fun playing the game of “So, who will Harry Styles pop up with next?” By “pop up with” we mean “be pictured with” – in a situation that leaves no one in any doubt that the people involved are more than just good friends. It’s now a few months since he and Olivia Wilde separated, so we have been poised for paparazzi shots (or, alternatively, sneaky video footage taken surreptitiously with a phone over the rim of a pocket/handbag) and this week we got it: our first confirmed sighting of

  • Driver tries to help woman they hit with car, TN cops say. Then she’s run over again

    The woman was walking her dog when she was hit at a Chattanooga intersection.

  • Major General Matthew Holmes 'died by suicide after experiencing substantial stress'

    Major General Matthew Holmes died by suicide after experiencing "substantial stress", an inquest into his death has concluded.

  • Want to own a piece of Providence history? City's Goddard family auctioning off treasurers

    The Goddard family's collection of eclectic items will be sold in April.

  • Graco (GGG) Unveils GCI Series Automatic Cartridge Injector

    Graco's (GGG) advanced Graco GCI can be used for both construction and mining maintenance jobs and its durable design reduces the number of injector replacements.

  • Finland's Marin in battle over state spending to stay in power

    Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who in 2019 became the world's youngest premier at 34, is battling to stay in power in an election on Sunday as the country faces a recession and her challengers accuses her government of bloated public spending. Marin, who has appeared on the covers of Vogue and Time Magazine, is considered by fans around the world as a millennial role model for progressive new leaders. But at home, she has been the subject of mundane political scrutiny, criticised by the opposition for her centre-left coalition's debt-fuelled spending and by the media for her partying at a time when Europe's energy crisis hit Finland hard.

  • A Texas House committee hearing was derailed after prank names like 'Connie Lingus' and 'Anita Dickenmee' were called for public comment

    The meeting on March 29, which was to hear concerns that Texans might have about legislation, took an unexpected and hilarious turn.

  • Anti-graft court greenlights investigation of prominent banker’s bribery case in absentia

    Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court has authorized a pre-trial special investigation into Oleh Bakhmatyuk, the owner of an agricultural holding company, whom the National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects of bribing former State Fiscal Service head Roman Nasirov.

  • Pittsburgh father allegedly shoots son in leg during argument

    A Pittsburgh father is facing charges for allegedly shooting his son in the leg during an argument.

  • Apple Store’s Worst Deals? Employees Reveal 3 Tactics That Make You Spend More Money

    Apple has stormed the world with its sleek technology and holds dominion as the most valuable company in the world, worth $2.64 trillion dollars as of March 30. Apple products are in such high demand...

  • Tennessee Rep. Burchett says of school shootings: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’

    Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said Congress is "not gonna fix" the problem of school shootings, saying the U.S. needed a "real revival" rather than gun control bills.