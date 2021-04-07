Oscar winner Scott Rudin allegedly smashed a computer monitor on an assistant's hand, sending him to the ER

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
Award-winning producer Scott Rudin has been accused of "unhinged" abusive behavior in a new exposé.

A piece in The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday quotes former employees of Rudin's, the producer who has achieved EGOT status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony during his career, as describing the alleged abuse they experienced working for him. For example, Rudin allegedly once became so angry at an assistant who wasn't able to get him a seat on a sold-out flight that he "smashed an Apple computer monitor" on his hand, leaving the assistant bleeding and forced to head to the emergency room.

"It was a very intense environment, but that just felt different," former assistant Andrew Coles told the Reporter. "It was a new level of unhinged — a level of lack of control that I had never seen before in a workplace."

This was just one of a number of alleged incidents described in the article. A former executive coordinator for Rudin's company also recalled him throwing "a glass bowl at [a colleague]" and an HR person leaving "in an ambulance due to a panic attack," while a recent assistant said he threw a "big potato" at his head. Yet another former staffer, who served as Rudin's executive assistant, said he left the industry entirely after the mistreatment, which allegedly included Rudin throwing a stapler at an assistant and calling him a "retard."

"Every day was exhausting and horrific," that former executive assistant said, while the former executive coordinator also said, "Everyone just knows he's an absolute monster."

The Reporter notes that Rudin's "tantrums" have been "documented going back four decades" but that despite this, his "behavior has continued unabated" in Hollywood. Rudin, who has produced films like No Country for Old Men and The Social Network, didn't offer a comment for the article on any of the allegations. Read the full piece at The Hollywood Reporter.

  • 5 Most ‘Unhinged’ Scott Rudin Outbursts From New Exposé on EGOT-Winning Producer

    Veteran producer Scott Rudin has been accused of physical and mental abuse by former assistants and employees, including allegedly breaking a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand and throwing objects like potatoes and glass bowls at staffers. Rudin’s bad behavior and temper have long been documented as part of the “No Country For Old Men” and “The Social Network” producer’s four-decade career which has helped him become one of the view people to ever EGOT (win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). But the new details come in a THR cover story that speaks with employees, some speaking anonymously, who referred to him as an “absolute monster” and “unhinged.” Rudin through a representative declined to comment on any specific accusations in the piece, and reps for Rubin did not immediately respond to TheWrap for a request for comment. Here are some of the alleged accusations: Also Read: Joss Whedon Told Gal Gadot to 'Shut Up and Say the Lines' on 'Justice League' Set (Report) He Smashed a Computer Monitor on an Assistant’s Hand The article describes Rudin allegedly smashing an Apple computer monitor on an assistant’s hand in 2012 after he failed to get him a seat on a sold-out flight, leaving him bleeding and in need of medical attention, though the alleged victim declined to comment to THR. The incident left other staffers shaken by the experience and shocked. “We knew a lot could happen. There were the guys that were sleeping in the office, the guys whose hair was falling out and were developing ulcers. It was a very intense environment, but that just felt different. It was a new level of unhinged — a level of lack of control that I had never seen before in a workplace,” a former assistant Andrew Coles, who was not the hand-smashing victim, told THR. He Threw a Baked Potato at Someone’s Head In another incident, Rudin is accused of throwing a baked potato at an employee after learning that someone from A24 was waiting for him in their lobby. The assistant also said he was later fired within months of him dropping out of college to accept a full-time position with Rudin. Also Read: 5 Top Executives Quit Dick Clark Productions Amid 'Toxic Culture' Complaints (Exclusive) “I went into the kitchen, and I was like, ‘Hey, Scott, A24 is on the way up. I’m not sure what it’s concerning,'” the former assistant told THR. “And he flipped out, like, ‘Nobody told me A24 was on my schedule.’ He threw it at me, and I dodged a big potato. He was like, ‘Well, find out, and get me a new potato.'” He Lorded Over People Another former assistant Miguel Cortes says that he left the industry after leaving Scott Rudin Productions in 2019 and said that the producer had a way of making him feel small. “I’m a tall guy. Like 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, well, I’m not intimidated by him. He’s shorter than me.’ But every time I’d be sitting down is when he’d come over and lord over me,” Cortes told THR. “I remember thinking, ‘That’s almost a genius move, getting me when I’m at my smallest.’ He would be right over me and literally shouting at me.” Also Read: Brooke Baldwin Criticizes CNN for Gender Pay Disparity on Her Way Out An Employee Says She Was Fired for Having Diabetes One assistant named Caroline Rugo who now works at Netflix says she had to begin her days at 5:00 AM but obtained a doctor’s note saying she needed to carve out 30 minutes at 5:30 to work out each day in order to treat her diabetes. She told THR that Rudin eventually fired her after six months but had tried to get her to adjust her schedule and blamed her for a feud between Nathan Lane and director George C. Wolfe. Rugo claimed that she was fired for condition and that she could have sued but feared being blacklisted. “Now that I have established myself here and I am a part of a team where my opinions are respected and welcomed, I have no issue speaking out about Scott. Everyone just knows he’s an absolute monster,” she said. Rudin Tried to Smear a Former Assistant for Leaving THR cited multiple sources who said that after one unnamed staffer left Scott Rudin Productions to work at The Weinstein Company, he emailed Harvey Weinstein and accused the assistant of stealing from her. Weinstein continued to employ her. The mistreatment of a colleague after they had left additionally shocked former staffers. “That was a big, big moment,” one former employee told THR. “It literally changed everyone who was there at the time’s interest in having anything to do with him ever again. All of the employees realized that this is what we had to look forward to, after slaving away, being attacked so much, being maligned in really bizarre ways. There was a casual disregard for human rights.” Read the full cover story about Rudin over at THR. Read original story 5 Most ‘Unhinged’ Scott Rudin Outbursts From New Exposé on EGOT-Winning Producer At TheWrap

  • Scott Rudin Slammed As ‘Abusive, Racist & Sexist’ By Fellow ‘True Grit’ EP Megan Ellison After Exposé

    Megan Ellison spared Scott Rudin no quarter today. “This piece barely scratches the surface of Scott Rudin’s abusive, racist, and sexist behavior”, the Annapurna CEO said online after a scathing Hollywood Reporter cover story published today on alleged misconduct by the volatile EGOT producer. “Similarly to Harvey, too many are afraid to speak out,” the […]

  • Is Scott Rudin Hollywood's last untouchable 'bully'?

    An Apple computer monitor, a glass bowl and a baked potato are among the objects with which Hollywood producer Scott Rudin is accused of assaulting employees in a devastating new Hollywood Reporter exposé. Headlined “Bully”, Tatiana Siegel’s story is potentially the biggest bombshell to rock cinema since the unmasking of Harvey Weinstein as a violent sexual predator snowballed into the #MeToo moment in 2017. Rudin, whose roll call of smashes includes David Fincher’s The Social Network and Aaron Sorkin’s multiple-Tony bagging adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, does not stand accused of sexual misconduct. Rather he is said to have subjected underlings at his production company near Time Square in New York to sustained physical and emotional abuse. One former associate described him as “a monster”. One of the most shocking incidents detailed in the story involved Rudin, 62, smashing an Apple computer monitor on an assistant’s hand. The stunned young man was rushed to A&E while Rudin got on the phone to a lawyer. “We were all shocked because we didn't know that that sort of thing could happen in that office,” Andrew Coles, a former assistant to Rudin told the Hollywood Reporter. “We knew a lot could happen. There were the guys that were sleeping in the office, the guys whose hair was falling out and were developing ulcers. It was a very intense environment, but that just felt different. It was a new level of unhinged – a level of lack of control that I had never seen before in a workplace.” This was just one of many instances of out-of-control behaviour alleged against Rudin (who made no comment on the story). When an assistant approached him with the news that representatives of indie distribution company A24 had were in the lobby for an unscheduled meeting, Rudin is said to have flung a baked potato at the employee (and to have then demanded someone fetch him a fresh one).

