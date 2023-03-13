Oscars 2023 fashion roundup: See the iconic looks
Vivid rich colors and glittering geometric gowns took center stage at the 2023 Oscars from stars Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and more. NBC’s Kaylee Hartung reports for TODAY.
Vivid rich colors and glittering geometric gowns took center stage at the 2023 Oscars from stars Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and more. NBC’s Kaylee Hartung reports for TODAY.
The 2023 Oscars red carpet was full of bold fashion and big trends! Watch Ariana DeBose, Michelle Yeoh, Halle Berry and more have major style moments!
Fans are criticizing Jamie Lee Curtis's "Best Supporting Actress" win over fellow nominees Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu.
Lady Gaga arrived late to the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet in a sheer, corset Versace gown. She's nominated for Best Original Song from 'Top Gun: Maverick.' The singer also helped out during a red carpet incident.
Celebrity couples including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Alison Brie and Dave Franco attended the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars.
And not only there, but will play an active role in the ceremony, reports suggest.
Feldman shared an emotional video of himself watching from home as Quan won best supporting actor for his role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."
Shakira rocked underboob in what looked to be a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, but her performance was all grace and style.
Rihanna just hit the 2023 red carpet wearing a t-shirt, no pants, and a bucket hat. She's nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, and will be performing!
John Travolta was choked up as he introduced the Oscars' In Memoriam segment Sunday night, but many big Hollywood names were omitted at the 95th Academy Awards.
Eva Longoria is an Oscars presenter this evening, and the 47-year-old actress deliberately brought the glitz to the red carpet.
Lady Gaga is nominated for Original Song for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
Halle Berry always makes a splash on the Oscars red carpet — from putting designer Elie Saab on the map in 2002 to cutting her hair in a chic bob before the 2021 Oscars. This year, the 56-year-old star gave fans a ton of drama with the highest-slit we’ve ever seen on Hollywood’s biggest night. […]
Berry — who became the first Black woman to win Best Actress in 2002 — presented the award in a slot traditionally occupied by the reigning Best Actor winner.
Halloween has come early for OG scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis. In something of an upset, Curtis won Best Supporting Actress at Sunday’s Oscars for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She prevailed over frontrunner Angela Bassett, whose work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever netted Marvel its first-ever Oscar nomination in an acting category. Curtis’ […]
Kaia Gerber is supporting her boyfriend Austin Butler on his big night! The model joined the “Elvis” star at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night, hours after he attended his first Academy Awards ceremony as a nominee. Austin put his hand on Kaia’s waist, and she sweetly placed hers on his torso and smiled wide for the camera.
Before Will Smith was handed his 10-year ban, several other stars were also expelled from attending the Academy Awards for a number of reasons.
Prince Harry did have family at the event, even though there were no royals.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second baby together
"The Hills" alum Kristin Cavallari put her fit figure on full display as she posed in a black string bikini while calling out mom-shamers.
Watch out, Kim Kardashian.