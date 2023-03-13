Oscars highlights include 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' Jimmy Kimmel's monologue
95th Oscars highlights include Lady Gaga's and Rihanna's performances, Jimmy Kimmel's monologue and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" winning big.
John Travolta introduced the Oscars In Memoriam segment, tearing up while remembering his “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John. “They’ve made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” a visibly emotional Travolta said before the video montage began. The Oscars recognized the actors and filmmakers we lost over the past […]
Twitter had a lot of feelings about Curtis winning over Bassett — and they weren’t positive.
Lady Gaga arrived late to the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet in a sheer, corset Versace gown. She's nominated for Best Original Song from 'Top Gun: Maverick.' The singer also helped out during a red carpet incident.
The Back to the Beach podcaster previously spoke about feeling more confident in her own skin after putting on muscle.
And not only there, but will play an active role in the ceremony, reports suggest.
Attendees like Winnie Harlow and Malala Yousafzai swept the floor in regal gowns.
It's been five years since Emma Watson last attended an Oscars party, but the former 'Harry Potter' star went out tonight for Elton John's.
Before Will Smith was handed his 10-year ban, several other stars were also expelled from attending the Academy Awards for a number of reasons.
The Academy Awards are the highlight of award season, but some celebrities have to watch at home with the rest of us
Nicole was in attendance to present an award at the ceremony.
Halle Berry stunned everyone at the 2021 Oscars wearing a mauve gown on the 93rd Academy Awards red carpet and cutting her hair short.
Michelle and Jean have been together for nearly two decades.
Halloween has come early for OG scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis. In something of an upset, Curtis won Best Supporting Actress at Sunday’s Oscars for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She prevailed over frontrunner Angela Bassett, whose work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever netted Marvel its first-ever Oscar nomination in an acting category. Curtis’ […]
Here's why we won't likely see the couple at the awards show any time soon.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second baby together
Forever a red carpet risk-taker.
"This is what I think I look like in the dentist chair except I don’t."
In September, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reunited after 38 years, with their sweet embrace backstage at the D23 Expo going viral on Instagram. (You can see it below.) RELATED: Oscar Winners – The Complete List The two reunited again tonight on the Oscar stage at […]