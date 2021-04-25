Oscars Latest: Best original songs shine before the telecast

  • FILE - Laura Pausini performs "Lado Derecho del Corazon" at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2016. Pausini will perform the Oscar nominated song "Io Si," (Seen) which she co-wrote with Diane Warren for the film "The Life Ahead." The Oscars will be broadcast on Sunday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
  • Leslie Odom Jr., left, and Nicolette Robinson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
  • Diane Warren arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
  • A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
1 / 4

Oscars-Laura Pausini

FILE - Laura Pausini performs "Lado Derecho del Corazon" at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2016. Pausini will perform the Oscar nominated song "Io Si," (Seen) which she co-wrote with Diane Warren for the film "The Life Ahead." The Oscars will be broadcast on Sunday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Oscars (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Performances of the Oscar nominees for best original song have begun from locations as varied as Los Angeles and Iceland, even if the ceremony hasn’t.

In one of many twists in this year’s ceremony, the five songs are being presented in a pre-show before the main event begins at Union Station in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Laura Pausini performed a pre-taped “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” high above Los Angeles on the roof of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures that opens in September. She was joined by writer and 12-time nominee Diane Warren playing a red grand piano, and an orchestra decked out in red.

Swedish singer Molly Sandén performed “Húsavík” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” on a cold boat dock in Iceland, joined by a sweater-sporting children’s choir from the town the song is named for, which has adopted the song as a de facto anthem.

There are also will be performances of “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” and “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

__

A PANDEMIC ACADEMY AWARDS

An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday

Oscar predictions: Can anything beat ‘Nomadland’?

The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites and gold

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

3:30 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr. has arrived at the Academy Awards decked out in gold from head to toe. He has two chances Sunday night to get a matching Oscar.

Wearing the sparkling double-breasted suit with a matching gold shirt underneath, Odom walked the scaled-back red carpet outside Union Station in Los Angeles with his wife, actor Nicollette Robinson, who was in a simple black dress.

Odom told KABC-TV from the carpet that it feels great to be “walking in healthy, walking in at all.”

Odom, nominated for best supporting actor and best original song for “One Night in Miami,” can get one or two Oscar statuettes to go with the Tony and Grammy he won for playing Aaron Burr in the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton.”

He praised this year’s diverse nominees, including his own film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Judas and the Black Messiah,” calling it a “special moment” for films about black lives.

___

2:45 p.m.

The preparations are done and the arrivals have begun for a most unusual Oscars.

Paul Raci, up for best supporting actor Sunday, and Diane Warren, up for best original song, were among the early arriving nominees.

Raci, a 73-year-old first-time nominee for “Sound of Metal,” and Warren, a 12-time nominee who has never won, walked a red carpet that was heavily scaled back for the pandemic outside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, where the ceremony is being held for the first time.

Actor Colman Domingo of multiple nominee “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” made the day’s first big fashion splash with a shockingly pink tuxedo.

“Mank” has the most nominations and “Nomadland” is the favorite in several top categories at the 93rd Academy Awards starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

___

11 a.m.

Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year.

The red carpet is back, though not the throngs; only a handful of media outlets will be allowed on site. Casual wear is a no-no.

Pulling the musical interludes (though not the in memoriam segment) from the three-hour broadcast — and drastically cutting down the time it will take winners to reach the podium — will free up a lot of time in the ceremony. And producers, led by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, are promising a reinvented telecast.

The Oscars will look more like a movie, Soderbergh has said. The show will appear more widescreen and the presenters — including Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno and Zendaya — are considered “cast members.” The telecast’s first 90 seconds, Soderbergh has claimed, will “announce our intention immediately.”

Recommended Stories

  • The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites and gold

    Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars with Diane Warren and Leslie Odom Jr. kicking off the pandemic era's first big parade of fashion in looks of white and award-worthy gold in Los Angeles. Warren served up a Valentino tuxedo in bright white with a sequin turtleneck, all by Valentino, while fellow nominee Odom shined in a glistening gold double-breasted tux — gold shirt included — from Brioni. Odom walked the carpet with spouse Nicolette Robinson.

  • Deadline’s Oscars Live Blog

    Some of the eventual winners may be predictable, but the 93rd annual Oscars and the circumstances leading up to it for the past 16 months is something no one could have foreseen. The worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its ramifications have turned Oscar on his head ahead of tonight’s finale of the movie awards season — […]

  • Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Hit Oscars 4 Weeks After Baby Boy: 'Big Step Forward' from 'Sweatpants'

    Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson welcomed their second child, son Able Phineas, on March 25

  • All the Looks From the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

    The stars saved their boldest looks for the last stop of award season.

  • Paul Raci Reveals How Wife Liz Helped Him Land His 2021 Oscar-Nominated Sound of Metal Role

    "She begged them to look at it," the Best Supporting Actor nominee said of his audition tape ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards

  • Giada De Laurentiis Gives Avocado Toast a Spring Twist

    If there’s one brunch dish I’ll always be up for, it’s avocado toast. An avid avocado toast lover, there’s nothing like enjoying a cup of whipped coffee and an avocado toast with a poached egg on top. Of course, I’m always up for changing things up every once in a while. Sometimes I’ll add chili […]

  • Oscars 2021 ‘Ask me Anything’: Who will win, where can I watch and how is the ceremony taking place?

    Days before the delayed Academy Awards finally take place, Jacob Stolworthy tackles your pressing questions about the latest odds, the ceremony’s Covid regulations and the films that should have made the cut

  • See Christy Turlington's 17-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter

    If you were alive in the '90s, Christy Turlington needs absolutely no introduction. Known as one of the original "Big Five" supermodels, alongside industry icons Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, and Tatjana Patitz, the famed Calvin Klein model transcended runways and magazine covers to become one of the biggest household names in fashion.Now 52, Turlington is married to actor and director Edward Burns, with whom she shares two teenage children. These days, it's 17-year-old Grace Burns who's making headlines as a budding social media star. Blessed with her supermodel mom's good looks, it's no surprise that the legend's lookalike daughter is stepping into the spotlight. Read on to see the fashion icon and her mini side-by-side, and for more on your favorite celebrity families, See Kate Winslet's 20-Year-Old Daughter, Who's Taking Over Hollywood. She's a hit on TikTok. With over 86,000 followers, Grace's TikTok account consists mostly of lip synching videos with her friends, glimpses into her life in New York City, and the occasional photo tribute to her famous mom and dad. In fact, her supermodel mom has made more than one guest appearance, surprising fans by rapping along to a Nicki Minaj track, lip synching famous lines from Grey's Anatomy, and performing dance routines with her daughter. And for more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox sign up for our daily newsletter. She shares her mom's love of fashion and modeling. On TikTok, Grace has recently enjoyed showing off her fashion sense, even donning some of her mother's iconic looks in one popular video clip. She clearly inherited her mom's natural aptitude for modeling—and she has Turlington's full support, which the model frequently voices in comments on her daughter's posts. "When you get can't decide which pic is cuter. I love the last one," said the proud mom wrote under one snap. And for more grown-up kids of legendary celebs, See David Bowie and Iman's Daughter at 20. They also share a passion for social justice. When Turlington gave birth to Grace in 2003, she famously suffered complications that she says could have been life-threatening without the excellent care she was provided. To make sure every mother has access to those same lifesaving resources, she founded Every Mother Counts, a medical justice and maternal care nonprofit.In an interview with InStyle, the supermodel shared that Grace has now joined her in supporting the cause. The 17-year-old has also promoted racial justice organizations on her Instagram account—something her mother does with frequency on her own social media. "When you don't tell your kids what to do, when you don't say, 'You should do this, and you should be thankful for this,' they get it themselves," Turlington told the magazine. For now, she's busy being a kid. Yes, she may have her parents' good looks and an ease in front of the camera that evokes her mother's legendary ad campaigns, but Grace is still just 17 and in no rush for a career. When questioned about the possibility of her daughter modeling professionally, Turlington reportedly said, "There is no job that cannot wait for a girl to become a woman." For now, we'll happily settle for more mom-and-daughter TikTok content, please and thank you. And for an update on one of Turlington's contemporaries, Christie Brinkley's 22-Year-Old Daughter Looks Exactly Like Her.

  • Oscars 2021 – live: Stars arrive on the red carpet at Dolby Theater and Union Station for the Academy Awards

    Mank leads the pack with Nomadland, Minari and Sound of Metal among this year’s top contenders

  • Oscar songs get a pre-show. Carey Mulligan, Amanda Seyfried walk red carpet.

    Veteran American songwriter Diane Warren and Britain's Celeste performed some of the Oscar-nominated songs, as stars on Sunday walked the first major red carpet in a year, ahead of what could be a historic night at the Academy Awards. Four of the five original song performances were recorded in advance on the roof of the soon-to-be-opened Academy Museum in Los Angeles and broadcast in a pre-show in a major change to the traditional Oscars ceremony. Swedish singer Molly Sanden recorded "Husavik" from the comedy spoof "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" in Iceland, backed by a chorus of children wearing patterned sweaters, and a display of fireworks.

  • Here's how a surreal Oscars 2021 season found relevance in a year without movie theaters

    With a movie industry upended by the pandemic and growing pressures from streaming plus the push for diversity, the Oscars found meaning. But will the show find an audience?

  • How to Watch the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

    Yes, there is a red carpet — and yes, you can watch and stream it It may be later than usual in terms of timing, but having an Oscars ceremony with a red carpet feels like we’re getting back a little bit of normalcy. So how can you watch and stream that red carpet to see all the hottest looks that aren’t on Zoom before the ceremony takes place on Sunday, April 25th? Read on to find out. As usual, E! is the go-to for all Oscar 2021 related content. E!’s Giuliana Rancic will kick off red carpet coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on April 25th. Throughout the day, she’ll be joined by a mix of stars and panelist guest hosts including “Queer Eye” cast member Karamo, “Nightly Pop” co-host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Bad Goreski, Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley, and E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. “Live from E! Oscars 2021” starts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and that’s where all the good red carpet stuff comes in. Viewers can easily follow along on E’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, for a live stream from the Roosevelt Hotel. At 5:40 p.m. ET/2:40 p.m. PT, fans can also tune into Twitter for a second live stream coverage with “Live From E! Steam” on @ENews, eonline.com and the E! news app, hosted by Rosci Diaz and Naz Perez. Also Read: Oscars Producers Hint at How Masks and Satellite Hookups Will Make a Different Kind of Awards Show You can also stream E! whenever you want via NBC.com or the NBC app, though you’ll need a cable login to watch that. Also as usual, ABC–the Oscars’ home base–will also have it’s own red carpet coverage starting with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. ET hosted by Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery that you can watch on the network. If you want an easier way to watch the carpet, “People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood’s Biggest Night,” which airs from 5:30 p.m. ET – 6:30 p.m. ET, provides a lot of streaming opportunities through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or the PeopleTV app. The ABC channel stream is also streamable from ABC.com or the ABC app, which requires a valid cable login. Also Read: Why Oscars Remain Big Money for ABC Despite Expected Record-Low Audience For obvious reasons, the red carpet will be a much more scaled back event this year–so don’t expect a huge gathering with lots of press interviews like we’re all used to. But there will definitely be some fashion moments to take note of and if the night brings even a little bit of award show magic back into our life, we can’t complain. Read original story How to Watch the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet At TheWrap

  • Oscars red carpet is ready at LA's Union Station

    The Oscars red carpet is ready and TV crews from around the world are gathered at LA's downtown Union Station for what producers say will be an "intimate" celebration of movies. (April 24)

  • Queens food pantry feeding thousands over a year into pandemic

    NBC News Now takes a look into a once-mid-size food pantry located in Queens, N.Y., that has transformed into a hub of 14 different pantries that has fed thousands of New Yorkers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Oscars 2021: Best dressed stars on the red carpet, from Carey Mulligan to Emerald Fennell

    Here are the best dressed stars at the 93rd Academy Awards

  • Oscars 2021: Stars arrive in style on the red carpet at Union Station

    The 93rd Academy Awards red-carpet fashion is on view at Union Station in Los Angeles, where the Oscars 2021 arrivals are happening.

  • Lions GM Brad Holmes confirms teams have inquired about No. 7 overall pick

    Chargers general manager Tom Telesco could be among the few looking to move up.

  • Ana de Armas Shares Her “Easygoing” Beauty Routine

    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Ana de Armas arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) When Ana de Armas hit the red carpet at last year’s Golden Globes, we were blindsided. At the time, the Cuban-American actress was still fairly new to Hollywood, but her nomination for Best Actress for her role in Knives Out, and her debut look — a strapless sequined Ralph & Russo gown paired with a center-parted low ponytail and a timeless red lip — proved that she was not only a fresh face, but one we wouldn’t soon forget. In her private life today, however, you likely wouldn’t find de Armas wearing a strong lip. At home, she leans into a simple getting-ready routine, which she says, is a byproduct of her Cuban upbringing. “Cuba is a very special place with a different kind of lifestyle,” de Armas explains during our recent phone interview. “Growing up, beauty was more about always being natural. Wash your face, brush your hair, stay out of the sun — those were the things I heard. The philosophy was about taking care of your skin, washing it, putting some cream on. We didn’t have much anyways, so it was all about working with what you got.” At 26, de Armas moved to L.A. to pursue acting, and her philosophy on beauty evolved from there. “I started being more aware about the importance of taking care of your skin,” she explained. “I had all of these choices that I had never had before; I had access to more things and a better understanding abut why it’s important to have healthy skin, not because I need to look pretty, but just for my general health. Also it’s L.A., the conversation about beauty is constant, so in a way, I don’t think you can escape it.” Recently, de Armas entered into a partnership with La Mer, and uses the prestige label exclusively, saying it’s made a “huge impact” in her skin’s glow. “I usually do a three-step routine: The Treatment Lotion, The Concentrate, and The Moisturizing Soft Cream,” she explains. “The Concentrate, that serum is the best one I’ve ever had; it’s good for inflammation and it protects the skin barrier. Also, I’ve been using the La Mer SPF 50 and the other day I was sitting outside and I noticed that my skin was a little shimmery in the prettiest way — so that’s lovely, too.” When it comes to makeup, de Armas says she doesn’t use a lot. “I need mascara and blush,” she says of her two must-haves. “I usually end up putting my blush on my lips, or the other way around. At night, if I were to go out, I might use a soft metallic eyeshadow that’s very subtle, where you just see a little bit of shimmer. But for daily life, I like plain, simple makeup.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas) The minimalist approach to makeup complements de Armas’s newest statement accessory: a French-girl bob. The actress chopped her hair short earlier this year after her public breakup from former boyfriend Ben Affleck. But it turns out, the haircut was strictly professional, a character transformation for her upcoming role in Netflix’s The Grey Man. “I was talking to the producers about the character, and we started exchanging photos and ideas about the look,” she explains. “The team really liked the idea of a short bob. I thought about wearing a wig, but I have a lot of action scenes, so that didn’t seem to make sense. So I cut my hair — and I actually really like it.” For the styling, de Armas says she sticks with her less-is-more philosophy. “I’m lucky because my hair dries pretty straight, so I just let it air dry and I don’t need to struggle too much with the bangs,” she says. “If anything, if I want a little wave or something, I’ll put a mousse in it. But I’m pretty easygoing, it’s one of the things that’s stuck with me from growing up.” At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?We Spoke To The Pros About Estrogen-Deficient SkinLuxury Skin-Care Gifts To Send Your MomThe Laser Hair Removal Studio Catering To BIPOC

  • Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Show PDA on Her 26th Birthday as They Celebrate with Bella Hadid in N.Y.C.

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, in September

  • Kamala Harris says Chauvin verdict 'will not heal the pain that existed for generations'

    Kamala Harris on Sunday called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."