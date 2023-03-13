Oscars Press Room: 'Navalny' Director Daniel Roher on Best Documentary Win

Associated Press

For newly signed Saints quarterback Derek Carr, moving to New Orleans will mean learning new terminology — and not merely in the playbook. “Everybody’s saying words to me and I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’" Carr said with a grin in relaying his interactions with Saints fans. “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t have a chip on my shoulder with how everything finished” Carr said of the Raiders' decision to release him this offseason.