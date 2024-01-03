OSCE chides Russia over deadly Ukraine strikes, demands immediate ceasefire

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine and called for an immediate end to the war in a statement released on Jan. 2.

The appeal was made by the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Jan Borg, and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid.

"The new year has depressingly begun in the same way that the last one ended," the message reads.

“Death and destruction have stolen the lives of women, men, boys and girls and destroyed essential infrastructure. Every day, it is civilians who consistently pay the price in this terrible conflict. They should never be the victims of deadly drone and missile attacks.”

The Organization also called for an immediate end to the "unrelenting violence that does nothing but propagate a vicious cycle of misery and suffering."

Russia launched a new massive attack on Ukraine in several waves on Jan. 2. The aggressor used more than 130 munitions overall: 35 Shahed drones at night and 99 missiles in the morning.

Ukraine's air defense and defense forces destroyed all the attack UAVs and 72 missiles: all 10 Kinzhals, all three Kalibrs, and 59 X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles.

The attack killed five people in Ukraine and injured more than 130.

The Russian military launched the largest number of missiles and drones on Jan. 2 at Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Some 52 people were hurt in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Six of them were children, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported. One person was killed. The city came under fire from ballistic missiles.

