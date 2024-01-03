OSCE leaders condemn Russia's large-scale air attacks on Ukraine
Bujar Osmani, Chairperson-in-Office of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Ian Borg, Malta's Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, and Helga Maria Schmid, Secretary General of the OSCE, have condemned Russia's large-scale air attacks on Ukraine.
Source: joint statement by the OSCE heads
Quote: "The new year has depressingly begun in the same way that the last one ended. Death and destruction have stolen the lives of women, men, boys and girls and destroyed essential infrastructure.
Every day, it is civilians who consistently pay the price in this terrible conflict. They should never be the victims of deadly drone and missile attacks."
Details: The statement said OSCE leaders condemned "these ongoing attacks in the strongest possible terms" and called for "an immediate end to the unrelenting violence that does nothing but propagate a vicious cycle of misery and suffering".
"We call for this war to end now," the statement added.
Previously:
On 2 January, Russia launched 99 missiles of various types towards Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noted that the Russians had attacked civilian and critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities. They mainly targeted the Ukrainian capital.
Background:
This is the second large-scale attack on Ukraine and the capital in particular in the last 5 days.
On the night and morning of 29 December, Russia carried out its largest airstrike ever against Ukraine. It targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities.
On the second day after the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 39 people had been killed. Later, the death toll increased. Twenty-eight people were killed in Kyiv alone.
At that time, the Russians launched 158 air targets to attack Ukraine, including drones and missiles of various types. Ukrainian air defence managed to destroy 114 of them. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had used almost all types of weapons at its disposal.
