OSCE leaders condemn Russia's large-scale air attacks on Ukraine

Bujar Osmani, Chairperson-in-Office of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Ian Borg, Malta's Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, and Helga Maria Schmid, Secretary General of the OSCE, have condemned Russia's large-scale air attacks on Ukraine.

Source: joint statement by the OSCE heads

Quote: "The new year has depressingly begun in the same way that the last one ended. Death and destruction have stolen the lives of women, men, boys and girls and destroyed essential infrastructure.

Every day, it is civilians who consistently pay the price in this terrible conflict. They should never be the victims of deadly drone and missile attacks."

Details: The statement said OSCE leaders condemned "these ongoing attacks in the strongest possible terms" and called for "an immediate end to the unrelenting violence that does nothing but propagate a vicious cycle of misery and suffering".

"We call for this war to end now," the statement added.

Previously:

On 2 January, Russia launched 99 missiles of various types towards Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noted that the Russians had attacked civilian and critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities. They mainly targeted the Ukrainian capital.

Background:

