OSCE says monitoring mission in Ukraine implementing contingency plans

VIENNA (Reuters) - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's secretary general said on Thursday its Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, which has hundreds of observers in the east of the country, is adapting after Russia's military offensive.

"The mission's well-developed contingency plans are being put in action," OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid said in a speech to the OSCE's Parliamentary Assembly, without providing details. "The safety and security of our personnel is our utmost priority," she added.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)

