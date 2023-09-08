Osceola County adding safety measures to intersection after crash kills 3 children, grandmother
"At the end of the day, prevention is better and safety is better."
Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case have all pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment that had been scheduled to take place this week. Here's the latest on where the 19 defendants stand.
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said Thursday at an investor conference that the company is close to from getting the green light to begin mass production of its purpose-built autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. "We're testing it and we are, from what we've heard from [the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration], just days away from the last regulatory approval, which would let us start production and almost immediately start putting these vehicles on the road," Vogt said at a Goldman Sachs event. NHTSA told TechCrunch that no decision to grant or deny GM's petition has been reached, nor has a deadline been set for such a decision.
"The Godfather" actor, 83, welcomed a son with Noor Alfallah, 29, in June. Now, Alfallah has filed for physical custody of the baby and there's a report that they have split.
The window for the GOP to find an alternative to Trump is rapidly closing.
The FCC is whole again with the Senate's confirmation of Anna Gomez as the agency's fifth commissioner, empowering it to take more and faster action regarding all matters regulatory in communication and, increasingly, space. Gomez was nominated to the seat in June after a year and half of Republican resistance to the previous candidate, Gigi Sohn, on dubious grounds. Once sworn in, she will be the third Democratic commissioner at the agency, which by design is split 3:2 in favor of the administration's party.
Stocks were lower on Thursday amid building signs the US economy could be running hot.
Ello aims to eradicate childhood illiteracy by leveraging artificial intelligence and child speech recognition technology. The startup announced today that it secured $15 million in Series A financing to help it do so, and the funding will go toward product development and expanding access to consumers. “Ello is one of those great companies,” Coddy Johnson, partner at lead investor Goodwater Capital told TechCrunch.
It now appears President Biden's son Hunter will go to trial on criminal charges. That's the best outcome for voters, and maybe even for the president.
It brings new browser colors and extension categories.
Just $152 for three lightweight, incredibly rugged suitcases that are 'easy to maneuver even when loaded to the brim.'
Syscap closed on $2.3 million in seed funding to continue building an infrastructure that helps Mexico’s non-banking lenders to manage and access private credit. David Noel Ramírez and Alejandro O'Farrill met while working at the multinational beverage and retail company Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA). Both went on to do other things -- Ramírez co-founded Concéntrico, while O'Farrill worked at Amazon and Nubank -- prior to founding Syscap.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
The Rangers can only hope that allowing 16 home runs in three games against their in-state rival is rock-bottom.
Paddock is a common term in racing but is also the last name of the man who killed 60 and wounded hundreds.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement about their divorce after four years of marriage — as nasty narratives around the split emerge.
Public potty panic is something of a universal human experience, but it’s a problem Americans deal with a lot more often than people in other countries.
With this price slash, you'll score six blades for just $25 — that's less than $5 a pop.
Google is introducing new on-the-fly updates for its Android apps, including a new Assistant widget, support for Zoom and Webex on Android Auto, and accessibility updates for the Lookup app. The new Assistant widget is about surfacing timely glanceable updates, including weather alerts, travel updates and upcoming event reminders. The company is also adding Zoom and Webex by Cisco support for Android Auto, which was originally announced in May.
The attorneys general in all 50 U.S. states, plus four territories, signed onto a letter calling for Congress to take action against AI-enabled child sexual abuse material (CSAM). "While internet crimes against children are already being actively prosecuted, we are concerned that AI is creating a new frontier for abuse that makes such prosecution more difficult," the letter says. "Whether the children in the source photographs for deepfakes are physically abused or not, creation and circulation of sexualized images depicting actual children threatens the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the children who are victimized by it, as well as that of their parents," the letter reads.