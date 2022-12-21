Osceola County deputies have arrested 5 people accused of murder in St. Cloud

A woman and 4 men have been accused for the murder of Alexis Vargas-Algarin in St. Cloud according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were called to a home at 785 Henry J. Ave. back in October, where they found Alexis Vargas-Algarin had been killed.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said that Vargas-Algarin had been shot four times, once in the face.

On Wednesday, detectives said that they were able to finally identify a suspect from a single fingerprint found at the scene.

The fingerprint was determined to belong to Carlos Luis Lopez-Bayona, according to OCSO.

The suspect’s girlfriend, Belky Chavarria, had asked Lopez-Bayona to fix the victim’s car, and she claimed that she was friends with Vargas-Algarin, OCSO said.

Detectives said Chavarria was brought in for an interview and eventually confessed that she and Lopez-Bayona, along with three men accused of the murder, were attempting to rob Vargas-Algarin.

The three other men involved were Gelson Ovidio Perez-Garcia, Jose Michael Martinez and Joshua Valle-Martinez.

All five have been charged with murder: four counts of felony murder and one count of premeditated murder for Lopez-Bayona.

They are all awaiting sentencing at the Osceola County Jail on no bond.

