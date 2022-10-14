Osceola County deputies asking for tips in homicide investigation

Osceola County deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that happened on Wednesday.

Deputies said they found a man dead at 785 Henry J Avenue, St. Cloud, and the medical examiner determined that his cause of death was the result of a homicide.

Investigators said the homicide appears to be an isolated incident.

The public is urged to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS with any information.

