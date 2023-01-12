Deputies in Osceola County are looking into a possible road rage shooting.

The shooting happened near Simpson Road in Buena Ventura Lakes.

Photos: Osceola County deputies investigate possible road rage shooting

Investigators said the victim followed the shooter to Boggy Terrace Drive and called 911.

Officials said the shooter was then taken into custody.

The victim should be OK, deputies said.

Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

