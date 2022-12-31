Osceola County deputies search for burglary suspects in St. Cloud after a Walmart transaction

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after multiple credit cards were fraudulently used in St. Cloud.

Deputies said they’ve been investigating multiple vehicle burglaries on Hidden Springs Circle in Kissimmee as of Dec. 24.

This traced back to credit cards that the suspects were using at Walmart, law enforcement said.

One of the suspects has a distinct skeleton or bone tattoo covering his entire left hand according to OCSO.

They urge anyone with information to contact them at (407) 348-2222.

