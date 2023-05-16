Osceola County juvenile justice program security guard accused of having sex with minor

Osceola County deputies said a woman working as an overnight security guard for a juvenile justice program is accused of having sex with a minor.

Deputies said the woman is facing charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching.

Deputies said the woman was working at the Kissimmee Youth Academy, a medium security-level program under the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to provide updates on the case at 11:30 a.m. You can watch his remarks live here.

