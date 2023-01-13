Osceola County man accused of posing as police officer, taking elderly man’s jewelry

Osceola County deputies have arrested a man who is accused of posing a police officer and taking an elderly man’s jewelry.

Deputies said James Davis was arrested Thursday and is charged with robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and false imprisonment.

Officials said the incident happened at a 7-Eleven gas station on Dec. 7

According to a report, Davis made contact with the elderly man at the gas station and offered to help him by filling his vehicle with gas.

After helping with the gas, Davis told the man he was a police officer and said the man looked too tired to drive. Davis then told the man to park in one of the parking spots in front of the gas station, investigators said.

Deputies said Davis’ car began to flash what the victim believed to be patrol lights on his vehicle’s grill.

Davis then accused the victim of wearing stolen jewelry and threatened him with arrest if he did not turn the jewelry over to him, deputies said.

Officials said Davis took the jewelry and a photo of the elderly man’s driver’s license and said he would check to make sure the jewelry wasn’t stolen.

He left the gas station and did not return, deputies said.

