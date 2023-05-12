Osceola County man shot, killed after pointing gun at deputies, sheriff says

Deputies in Osceola County said they were forced to shoot and kill a man.

There was a massive law enforcement presence in a gated community near Kissimmee after the shooting happened Thursday afternoon.

The deputy-involved shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. on Remington Boulevard, near East Lake Toho.

Neighbors said they knew the man as Bob, a friendly older man who was often seen riding his scooter around the neighborhood.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez has not named the man who was shot and killed by deputies.

Lopez said the sheriff’s office received 911 calls to respond to the area around 3 p.m. about a man with a gun.

That’s when the sheriff’s office says he was told to put down the gun, but he did not and deputies fired back, hitting him.

“We have an independent witness who says he fired first, but that’s still being investigated,” Lopez said.

The deputies involved were not hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.

