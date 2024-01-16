Osceola County opens Valentine’s Day wedding applications at historic courthouse

Couples can celebrate the spirit of love with a themed courthouse wedding in Central Florida.

Osceola County Clerk and Comptroller Kevin Soto will host the annual Valentine’s Day group wedding and reception at the Historic Courtroom of the Osceola County Historic Courthouse.

This is the oldest still active courthouse in Florida.

The ceremony will be on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. and will be in English and Spanish.

Read: This Central Florida city will be hosting a senior dance next month

As an affordable option, couples can participate in the joint wedding for $50.

The reception will have sweet treats and romantic love songs.

The space will be filled with romantic decorations, and the package includes themed photo opportunities, a printed photo, digital photo access and a special marriage certificate.

Read: ‘Paws in the Park’ returns to Lake Eola for its 30th year of bring your furry friends together

“Love is not only the foundation of a strong relationship but also a powerful force that brings people together,” Soto said. “As we celebrate this Valentine’s Day, we are honored to be a part of this beautiful beginning for our couples.”

Couples can celebrate the spirit of love with a themed courthouse wedding in Central Florida. (Past weddings)

Registration must be completed in person at the Osceola County Courthouse through Friday, Feb. 9, or until the ceremony reaches capacity.

Couples do not have to be Osceola County residents to participate.

Click here for more information.

See a map of the location below:

Couples can celebrate the spirit of love with a themed courthouse wedding in Central Florida. (Past weddings)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.