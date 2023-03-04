Osceola County pastor accused of sexually battering woman during ‘spiritual revival’

An Osceola County pastor is in jail after being accused of sexually battering a woman during what she thought was a spiritual revival.

Eddy Noelsaint of Kissimmee is facing two sexual battery charges in connection to two separate incidents that happened at his home last year.

According to the arrest warrant, the first incident happened in July 2022 when the victim was at Noelsaint’s home undergoing what she thought was a spiritual revival as part of her cultural and religious beliefs.

Noelsaint allegedly made the victim tea, then gave her pills that gave her a headache and made her sleep.

She was taken to a bedroom where she was sexually battered. The second incident happened in November when she was at the house, believing she was supposed to meet with Noelsaint’s wife, which turned out to be a lie given by Noelsaint.

Noelsaint is being held in the Osceola Count Jail on $100,00 bond.

