Osceola County school board employee arrested on child pornography charges, deputies say

An Osceola County Public Schools employee has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrested IT employee Jason Warren on charges of possessing child pornography.

Investigators said Warren was contacted by deputies on Feb. 27 and his cell phone was seized.

With the assistance of FDLE, the phone was unlocked, and the contents of the phone were provided to a team to review, deputies said.

Deputies said they obtained a warrant to arrest Warren for two counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators said they are still reviewing photos and videos on his phone to determine if additional charges may be coming.

Deputies said they contacted Warren last Thursday at the school board and arrested him for his warrant.

