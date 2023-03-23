Osceola County sheriff criticizes state attorney’s office over drug trafficking cases

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Thursday that the Orange-Osceola state attorney isn’t following mandatory minimum laws for drug trafficking cases.

It is the latest in a series of criticisms against State Attorney Monique Worrell.

Worrell’s office said they are looking through their cases after these allegations by the sheriff.

In two of the drug trafficking cases highlighted by the sheriff, the prosecutors said they found that there was no weight information, which is needed to charge for trafficking.

But Lopez said he is standing by his cases saying dozens of people should be in jail.

The sheriff’s office laid out a powerpoint showing the drugs and guns taken from their cases in 2022, and alleged traffickers of fentanyl, like Linsie Beram, Lopez said should be behind bars but aren’t.

But Channel 9 was told that according to the prosecutor, Beram’s case had no weight in the testing report for Florida Department of Law Enforcement that would allow for a trafficking case.

The state said that this once again is about training for the deputies, but Lopez said it’s not a training issue.

