Osceola County sheriff gives details on gas station fire that severely burned man

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez gave an update Thursday afternoon about the moments that led to a gas station fire that left a motorcyclist burned on more than 75% of his body.

At a news conference, the sheriff showed helicopter video that he said shows motorcyclist Jean Barreto driving recklessly and speeding through traffic before finally being cornered at an Orange County Wawa.

Barreto, 26, was burned from his neck to his ankles after an Osceola deputy used a Taser while Barreto was filling up his motorcycle.

The state fire marshal said the ensuing explosion was a direct result of the Taser being used near a pool of gasoline.

Lopez said it is against policy for Tasers to be used around flammable substances.

Officials from the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office said the sheriff’s office told them Thursday morning that charges are forthcoming on one deputy and an involved suspect.

READ: Attorneys for motorcyclist burned in gas station fire ask Osceola deputies to turn case over to FDLE

Sources told Eyewitness News that Deputy David Crawford will be charged with culpable negligence, which is a misdemeanor.

On Wednesday Barreto’s attorney, Mark NeJame, called for the sheriff to hand the investigation into the fire over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the U.S. Department of Justice.

The sheriff said while what happened at the Wawa was horrible, his deputies must enforce the law.

READ: Woman describes how stepson was badly burned in confrontation with Osceola deputies at gas station

“This is horrible, but you know what, what else can you do? It’s the law, it’s the law that people are putting into place for us to enforce,” Lopez said.

Barretto’s attorney said in a statement that the charges against Crawford are “the beginning of acknowledging the insanity, wrongfulness, and dangerousness of his and his department’s many failed policies.”

The State Attorney’s Office said when they receive information from the sheriff’s office they will review the case, conduct any supplemental investigation needed and file the appropriate charges.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.