Osceola County shooting part of long-running feud, neighbors say

The overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Buenaventura Lakes Friday morning was the latest in an ongoing dispute between neighbors over a woman, according to multiple people living on the street.

Deputies responded to the shooting shortly after 1 a.m., blocking off Seabreeze Circle for most of the night.

According to neighbors and witnesses, a group confronted a man walking down the road. Both sides pulled out guns and began aiming at one another, with at least one neighbor saying he was almost hit in the crossfire.

A woman claiming to be the sister of the lone man said he was involved in a feud over the woman, explaining that the situation was complicated. She said things had been reaching a boiling point recently.

She claimed the group fired first and her brother, who she said was almost always armed, shot back in self defense. She said her brother wasn’t hit.

Multiple witnesses said the two people shot were a man and a woman. They said the woman was shot in the stomach, while the man was hit six times, including in the chest. A family friend said their injuries were serious, but both were expected to survive.

Osceola County deputies confirmed no arrests had been made, the situation was considered isolated and an investigation was ongoing.

