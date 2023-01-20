Osceola County woman accused of stabbing father, 2 children

A woman is accused of stabbing a 10-year-old and 14-year-old and their father.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies entered the home where they saw the resident, Alleton Ricks, holding down Doris Espinoza-Rodriguez.

Lopez said Espinoza-Rodriguez lived in the home with Ricks and his two children.

“The dad indicated he went to dinner early in the evening with Doris, and they got in a verbal altercation,” Lopez said. “That argument continued when they got home.”

READ: Central Florida man who previously impersonated police officer faces slew of insurance fraud charges

Lopez said not long after, Espinoza-Rodriguez stabbed Ricks’ 10-year-old daughter.

His 14-year-old son stepped in to help, and was stabbed, too.

Lopez said the older brother “is truly a hero.”

READ: Lake County deputies fatally shoot armed man during standoff near Clermont

“It just goes to show the love of a sibling (and) how far you’ll go to defend your brother or sister,” Lopez said.

Ricks was eventually able to get the knife away from Espinoza-Rodriguez and hold her down until deputies arrived. He was also hurt in the process.

Espinoza Rodrigues is now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

READ: Man accused of strangling his wife in their Delaney Park home found competent to stand trial

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.