Osceola County woman charged with murder for hire plot and cyberstalking, deputies say

A woman in Osceola County has been charged with planning to have her family members killed and cyberstalking, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Tureygua Inaru, an inmate in the Osceola County Jail, was attempting to solicit other inmates to murder her family members and an Assistant State Attorney with the Ninth District.

Officials said they learned about the alleged plot last December.

Osceola County detectives said they obtain evidence that Inaru threatened her family members.

Along with the threats, Inaru used social media and other resources to stalk the Assistant State Attorney prosecuting her cases, according to a report.

Deputies said Inaru is charged with three counts of solicitation to commit murder along with cyberstalking.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

