Osceola County woman found guilty in botched murder for hire plot

A jury has found an Osceola County woman guilty in a botched murder for hire plot.

Prosecutors said Ishnar Lopez-Ramos hired two people to kill a romantic rival in 2018.

However, the people mistakenly killed Janice Torres, who worked at the same store as the intended target.

Another suspect in the case, Alexis Ramos-Rivera, was convicted of murder in 2021.

