Osceola deputies announce more charges in child sex assault case as another victim comes forward

A Kissimmee man accused of multiple child sexual assault charges while babysitting was back before a judge again with additional charges.

Vitor Camilo Coelho-Pinto, 21, was arrested Tuesday by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

At that time, deputies said Coelho-Pinto was charged with ten counts of capital sexual battery and molestation after a child under the age of 12 years old, reported being victimized.

Investigators said Coeloo-Pinto was arrested a second time shortly after another victim came forward to report similar charges. The arrest affidavit reveals both victims were sexually abused multiple times.

Sheriff’s detectives said a 12-year-old boy, who was nine at the time of the abuse, recounted how Coelho-Pinto performed sexual acts on him.

The victim was intimated by the suspect, who warned, him if he did tell his parents they would punish him for being gay, investigators said. According to an arrest affidavit, the boy who was an eight-year-old and is now 11. told detectives he was abused for about three years.

Detectives said the boy recounted how the abuse would happen on almost a daily basis. Cohelo-Pinto would send the victim videos of acts performed and instruct him what to do to him, said deputies.

Jail records show ten voyeurism charges were added to his rap sheet along with 10 additional molestation charges, and one for committing a child to delinquency.

Investigators said the sexual abuse began in 2020 after Coelho-pinto moved to Kissimmee from Brazil. He befriended a Brazilian family and offered to babysit their kids.

Deputies said one thing that is common in both cases is Cohelo-Pinto was seen as a member of their family, but caused them trauma after what he asked them to do.

Coelho-Pinto has been ordered no contact for victims or witnesses in this case, according to deputies.

His bond is set at $111,000 dollars. The next court date hasn’t been scheduled yet.

