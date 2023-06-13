Osceola deputies arrest 4 teens in burglary of Davenport medical marijuana dispensary

Osceola County deputies say they’ve taken a group of burglars off the streets.

According to the sheriff’s office, members of their West Criminal Investigations Division responded to a burglary at the Trulieve Cannabis Dispensary on Deer Creek Commerce Lane in Davenport Friday.

After the burglary, deputies say the four suspects in the case immediately fled the area in a silver Mercedes.

With the help of canine and aviation units, all four suspects were eventually found and arrested.

They were identified as 19-year-old Jevaughn Edwards, 19-year-old John Cassamajor and 19-year-old Pamithy Bellevue. The fourth suspect was identified as a juvenile.

Orange and Polk County deputies also assisted with the investigation.

