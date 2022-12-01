Osceola deputies make arrest in deadly road-rage shooting

Osceola County deputies announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident in October.

Investigators said they arrested 20-year-old Brandon Singh of Kissimmee in connection with the shooting death of 41-year-old Clifford Tavares along Simpson Road on Oct. 23.

According to deputies, Singh was riding in a car being driven by a 17-year-old friend along Osceola Parkway near Poinsettia Drive, when they almost collided with a Dodge Charger being driven by Tavares that had just turned onto the roadway.

Investigators said pair then began following Tavares in an effort to catch up with him.

Deputies said when the teen and Singh finally caught up to Tavares’ car near Buenaventura Lane, Singh pulled out a gun and shot three times into Tavares’ car.

Tavares’ car then veered into a parking lot and crashed into two other cars.

Singh and the driver then drove away from the scene.

Tavares, who had been shot in the head, later died at the hospital.

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies caught a break in the case when the 17-year-old attempted to sell his car shortly after the shooting.

“That was actually key. Once we discovered that had been done, we tracked everything down, backtracked and discovered that these two individuals were involved in the incident,” said Lopez.

On Dec. 1, deputies arrested Singh on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. The 17-year-old driver faces charges of accessory after the fact.

Singh was booked into the Osceola County Jail and is being held without bond.

