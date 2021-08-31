Osceola deputies arrest neighbor in Yeehaw Junction killing

A 70-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after Osceola County deputy sheriffs responded to calls about a woman shot to death in her backyard in Yeehaw Junction, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

On Saturday, neighbors heard gunshots coming from a Magnolia Court home and a man was seen driving away “at a high rate of speed.”

Charles Bell Jr., who was arrested for premeditated murder the next day, allegedly spoke about the killing afterward, according to the Sheriff’s Office, though documents with further details on the case weren’t immediately available Tuesday.

Though details are scant, a warrant showed Bell’s and the victim’s homes are more than a mile away from each other. It’s not clear whether they knew each other, and the victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Bell is housed in the Osceola County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the case case or any other is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

