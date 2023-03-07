Osceola deputies search for possible victims after Orlando pastor accused of sexually battery

Investigators in Osceola County want to hear from any possible victims after they arrested an Orlando pastor who is accused of sexually battering a member of his congregation.

Deputies arrested Eddy Noelsaint last week.

According to investigators, Noelsaint lured the woman to his home in Kissimmee for what he called a spiritual revival.

They say he gave her drugs and engaged in non-consensual sexual acts.

Deputies said he attacked the alleged victim again months later when she met with the pastor to look for apartments.

