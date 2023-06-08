Osceola deputies seeking potential victims of volunteer babysitter accused of raping children

A Kissimmee man accused of sex crimes against multiple children may have more unidentified victims, investigators say.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit arrested 21-year-old Vitor Camilo Coelho-Pinto Tuesday on ten counts each of capital sexual battery as well as lewd and lascivious molestation.

The investigation began Monday after an 11-year-old boy reported being victimized by Coelho-Pinto on more than one occasion. That investigation led to another eight-year-old victim who also reported multiple incidents of sexual abuse committed by Coelho-Pinto.

According to the sheriff’s office, Coelho-Pinto is an immigrant from Brazil who has lived in the Kissimmee area since 2020. In that time, deputies say he has befriended other Brazilian families in the area and offered to babysit and help them with child care.

According to the sheriff’s office, the circumstances of the allegations against Coelho-Pinto lead them to believe he may have other unidentified victims.

They’re asking anyone who thinks their child may have been in contact with him to call the sheriff’s office at (407) 348-2222.

The investigation is ongoing. According to the sheriff’s office, additional charges against Coelho-Pinto are pending.

