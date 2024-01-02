Osceola deputies won’t be charged in 2022 killing of Jayden Baez at a Target store

A grand jury has decided not to indict two Osceola County deputy sheriffs in the death of Jayden Baez, the 20-year-old gunned down in a Target parking lot as deputies tried to stop an alleged shoplifting, State Attorney Andrew Bain announced Tuesday.

The decision comes nearly two years after the deadly encounter in April 2022, which unfolded as Baez’s companions returned to his car with about $46 in stolen pizza and Pokémon cards. The deputies who converged in the parking lot in unmarked vehicles had been practicing “dynamic vehicle takedowns” nearby as part of a training exercise, according to a federal lawsuit filed by Baez’s family against the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. They fired when Baez attempted to drive away.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López refused to identify the officers, but the lawsuit identified deputies Scott Koffinas and Ramy Yacoub as firing the fatal bullets.

Baez was killed while two companions, Michael Gómez and Joseph Lowe, were injured by gunfire, with Lowe losing a finger after being shot in both hands as they were raised. A fourth passenger, who was a minor at the time of the shooting, survived unscathed.

Though the grand jury failed to charge Koffinas and Yacoub for their roles in the shooting, the saga is far from over, said Mark NeJame, whose Orlando-based law firm is representing Baez’s family along with the survivors. The grand jury report is expected to cover the policies and procedures that led to Baez being killed over a shoplifting. The process is expected to take place “in the next few months,” Bain said.

NeJame has long accused the Sheriff’s Office of mishandling the shoplifting incident and its aftermath, and the lawsuit accuses López of fostering “an agency-wide culture of escalating minor criminal offenses into violent and deadly scenes.” Use-of-force experts interviewed by the Orlando Sentinel were appalled by the shooting, questioning whether it was appropriate to perform vehicle takedowns in response to a petty theft, a misdemeanor.

The only video of the incident was taken by a Target surveillance camera overlooking the parking lot. Deputies at the scene were not equipped with body or in-car dashboard cameras.

NeJame also accused López of spearheading a cover-up, pointing to the deputies’ reports on the incident all being filed on the same day at the same time more than a week after the shooting. The attorney sent letters to state and federal officials calling for an investigation, and WFTV-Channel 9 later reported the U.S. Department of Justice opened a probe into the matter.

López backed the actions of his deputies, saying they were “justified in all their actions.”

The investigation into the Target shooting was initially led by State Attorney Monique Worrell after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement concluded its review but was later taken over by Bain after she was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis. In September, Bain announced a grand jury would review the shooting, as part of a policy aimed at shortening the time it takes to assess uses of force by law enforcement.