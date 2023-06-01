Osceola deputy used database to help sex-abuser coach, investigation finds

An Osceola County deputy was arrested after using law enforcement databases to help an Okeechobee County coach evade an arrest for abusing a minor, the Osceola County Sheriff announced Thursday.

Arturo Domínguez, 31, is facing felony charges of unauthorized access to a computer, official misconduct, disclosure of confidential law enforcement information and accessory after the fact to unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Sheriff Marcos López further announced Domínguez, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office for the last two years, was fired from the agency.

“It doesn’t matter to me or my investigators whether you wear civilian clothes or a law enforcement uniform,” López told reporters. “When one of my deputies violates the law, it feels personal to me because my deputy didn’t just commit a crime, he violated public trust and the trust of all of the hardworking and dedicated members of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.”

The arrest was connected to an investigation by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office into two school coaches accused of sexually abusing a student. Donny Raney, a 36-year-old pastor at Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church who also coached at Yearling Middle School, was charged with being an authority figure soliciting a romantic relationship with a student, according to court records.

Authorities are still searching for Omar Ayala, a childhood friend Domínguez allegedly assisted and a soccer coach at Okeechobee High School.

Domínguez’s arrest is the latest several deputies charged with crimes since López took office in 2021. Most recently, Deputy David Crawford was charged with culpable negligence after firing a stun gun on a suspect as he lay in a pool of gasoline, sparking a blaze that caused burns on three-quarters of his body.

He is currently on administrative leave while the criminal case against him proceeds.

Other deputies that have been charged include one who beat a suspect while handcuffed to a hospital bed and another who used a law enforcement database to help a friend avoid an arrest.

Those deputies have since been fired from the agency. López said he is “concerned” about public perception of his agency, but defended the work of his investigators to root out employees accused of crimes.

Domínguez, he added, passed extensive background checks before getting the job at the Sheriff’s Office.

“We have almost 1,000 employees,” López said. “If I had a solve-all on how to really read your mind or be able to read a red flag thinking it would lead to misconduct, I would be a millionaire and use it every day, and I would spread that to every law enforcement agency in America.”

