Osceola judge may decide if man who confessed to killing his mother is competent to stand trial

An Osceola County judge could decide if a man who confessed to stabbing his mother to death is competent to stand trial.

Osceola County deputies said 21-year-old Matthew Sisley admitted he killed his mother inside a home on Oak Hill Trail in Kissimmee last year.

His sister was seriously injured while trying to protect her mother.

