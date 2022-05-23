Osceola man arrested for exposing himself in front of kids at school; deputies say

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Luis Davila-Quinones on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and violation of probation, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies say an Osceola County school resource officer working at Bellalago Academy in Poinciana was alerted that a man was seen exposing himself in front of kids during recess.

READ: Sheriff: Deltona man crashes car into house before falsely reporting it stolen

Davila-Quinones was interviewed. Deputies said he admitted to touching himself in front of the students.

Davila-Quinones is a registered sex offender and was also on probation for a 2017 case where he was found guilty of attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old at a Walmart in Poinciana.

READ: Deputies: Man arrested in kidnapping attempt at Osceola County Walmart (2017)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.