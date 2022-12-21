Osceola man found not guilty of 2020 Mishawaka murder

A St. Joseph County jury on Thursday acquitted an Osceola man of murder in connection to the fatal 2020 shooting of 28-year-old Ryan Serafino.

The jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before finding Brandon Stahl, 29, not guilty. Court documents in the case say Stahl and Serafino exchanged gunfire in the basement of a Mishawaka house in a dispute over a woman who apparently had a relationship with both men.

However, Stahl's attorney, Jeff Kimmell, presented evidence during the four-day trial that Stahl had acted in self-defense and was shot four times in the exchange. Kimmell also said the evidence presented leaves "serious questions" about who fired the shot that killed Serafino.

Initial reports about Serafino's death said Mishawaka police received a 911 call around 11:28 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2020, in reference to a shooting on the 100 block of South Roosevelt Avenue in Mishawaka.

When they arrived, officers found Serafino shot. Paramedics arrived on scene and attempted to revive Serafino before transporting him to Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Stahl, who was 26 at the time, was also transported to the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds before police arrived on scene.

More:Teenager moved to adult court for murder trial in death of St. Joseph County jail officer

Prosecutors charged Stahl with murder a few months later saying he confronted Serafino and his ex-girlfriend at their house because he was angry the pair had started dating while he was incarcerated for an unrelated matter.

Court records indicated Stahl did not testify during the trial.

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley accepted the jury's verdict on Thursday and ordered Stahl released from jail, where he had been held since his arrest in October 2020. Jail records show Stahl was released on Saturday.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Osceola man found not guilty of murder in 2020 Mishawaka shooting