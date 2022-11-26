Osceola sheriff asking for public’s help in locating missing 73-year-old

The Osceola sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 73-year-old man.

Herman McClenton went missing on Nov. 24 around 4 p.m. from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee.

Deputies said McClenton is originally from the Eustis area and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving when he went missing.

McClenton was last seen wearing a red hat with a religious quote, a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Read: Irene Cara, ‘Flashdance,’ ‘Fame’ singer, dead at 63, publicist says

McClenton has brown eyes and black hair, stands 6″1′ and weighs 197 pounds.

He is suspected to be on foot, and his direction of travel is unknown.

Read: Florida woman stopped from driving vehicle into 5K runners during race, police say

Anyone who has information on McClenton’s whereabouts should call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 321-348-2222 or 911.

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. on Saturday to discuss this case.

Read: Florida man accused of attacking woman in head with hatchet

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.