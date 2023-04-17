Osceola sheriff: First-grade teacher arrested for sexual battery of 15-year-old male student

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to hold a press conference Monday afternoon regarding a first-grade teacher arrested for sexual battery.

The press conference will be held at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m.

Sheriff Lopez and deputies will discuss the arrest of a teacher connected to the sexual battery of a 15-year-old male.

On April 14, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit started an investigation in reference to a sexual battery of a minor, and during the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was a first-grade teacher at Deerwood Elementary School.

