Osceola youth softball coach pleads guilty to child molesting

SOUTH BEND — The head coach and president of the OC Crush softball league pleaded guilty Thursday to child molesting after officials accused him of committing statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl who was one on of his travel teams.

Prosecutors say Michael Feltz, 45, had been molesting the girl for about five months until the girl's mother found out and alerted police.

Feltz, will now be sentenced in September for the felony count in a deal that will see him sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison. In addition to two counts of child molesting — a Level 1 felony — prosecutors originally charged Feltz in April with sexual misconduct with a minor, possession of child pornography and dissemination of material harmful to a minor due to nude photos of himself he allegedly sent the girl.

As part of the plea agreement, officials dismissed those charges against Feltz, in exchange for him pleaded guilty to the child molestation charge. The sentencing range for child molesting is typically between 20 and 40 years, but prosecutors have agreed to cap Feltz's sentenced at 30 years, according to the terms of the agreement. Feltz will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be ordered to have no contact with minors.

State business records list Feltz as the president and treasurer of OC Crush Fastpitch Corp., a nonprofit youth softball league registered in Osceola. It is unclear what Feltz' current involvement, if any, is with the league. Websites for the organization do not appear to be regularly updated and a phone call left at a number listed on the league's social media page was not immediately returned Thursday.

Court documents say Feltz was the head coach of "a travel softball league" in the area.

Sex crimes investigation

Police first began investigating Feltz in March when a mother of one of his players found out he had been statutorily raping her daughter for around five months.

In an interview with Special Victims Unit investigators, the girl, who was 13 at the time, said Feltz had been molesting her since October. The girl also said Feltz molested her in his car in the parking lot of the Target on Ireland Road on multiple occasions, court documents say.

The girl's mother first found "inappropriate," though not sexual, messages between her daughter and Feltz as far back as July and told her daughter to stop texting with the coach.

The mother found sexually explicit messages and nude photos of Feltz on her daughter's phone in late March and alerted police, court documents say. Feltz was arrested in early April.

