Oschadbank rolls out armored mobile branches for service in frontline territories

Oschadbank has unveiled an initiative to deliver financial services in frontline territories

The state-owned Oschadbank has unveiled an initiative to deliver financial services in frontline territories using state-of-the-art armored vans equipped as mobile bank branches, the bank said in a press release on Dec. 7.

The first of these mobile units is built upon a Ford Transit vehicle, and according to the bank, complies with all state standards for safeguarding specialized vehicles.

The bank plans to dispatch five of these fortified vehicles to frontline areas in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts. This strategic move aims to provide crucial financial services in regions where no other banking institutions operate.

Read also:

Ukraine’s national bank chief, Andriy Pyshnyi, praised the collaborative effort to ensure uninterrupted banking operations to Ukrainian citizens throughout the full-scale war. He state that the national bank and Oschadbank have a joint commitment to extending access to financial services for residents of frontline towns and villages, as well as the Ukrainian soldiers stationed there.

Serhiy Naumov, chairman of the Oschadbank board, emphasized the social mission of these mobile branches, stating that ”…these mobile branches are designed to fulfill an important social mission: providing financial services to Ukrainians living close to the front line and to Ukraine's defenders."

Read also: Germany stops coup, silence on Ukraine NATO ambitions, $1.1 billion for Oschadbank

Naumov also underscored the priority of ensuring customer service and the safety of bank customers and employees as he outlined the protective features of the vehicles, including steel armor in the passenger compartment and an armored capsule with bulletproof glass in the cash compartment.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine