OSDH mobile wellness unit to visit Duncan

Feb. 27—Oklahoma State Department of Health's mobile wellness unit will come to the area in an effort to help the public with health services today.

The mobile wellness unit will set up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Duncan Rescue Mission.

The following services available with no out-of-pocket expense: flu shots, SoonerCare applications, blood pressure screenings, STD/STI testing and resources and referrals.

For more information, call 572-568-1881.

The Duncan Rescue Mission is located at 102 N. 5th St. in Duncan.