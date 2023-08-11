OSF doctor arrested after allegedly recording female employees in bathroom with camera

Henry Chang, 28, a doctor at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, was arrested and charged with a felony after he allegedly placed a video camera in a hospital bathroom to record female employees, according to Peoria County State's Attorney Jodi Hoos.

Peoria police responded to a call from OSF on Wednesday that a camera was found in a women's bathroom. A female employee found it after it fell from its alleged hiding spot in the bathroom.

On the camera, officers found videos of women using the bathroom on Aug. 9 and a video of Chang setting up the camera.

Detectives have not identified the woman in the video.

Chang is being held on $10,000 bond at Peoria County Jail. He is charged with unlawful video recording, a Class 4 felony.

"We encourage anyone who believes they may have been recorded that day to contact either the Peoria Police Department or Peoria County State’s Attorney Investigators," a news release from Hoos said.

