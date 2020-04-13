OSF Ventures Invests in Global Digital Behavioral Health Leader SilverCloud Health

Platform Provides Mental Health Support for COVID-19 Health Care Workers

PEORIA, Ill., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OSF Ventures, the corporate investment arm of OSF HealthCare, joined in a $16 million Series B funding round in SilverCloud Health, provider of accessible, scalable, digital behavioral health care solutions. Funding will be used to expand the Ireland-based company's presence in the United States, along with an increased number of clinical trials to support enhancement of existing products and expansion of new offerings.

OSF Ventures joins LRVHealth, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, UnityPoint Health Ventures, B Capital Group and ACT Venture Fund in the latest investment round. The investment fits with OSF HealthCare's strategy of financially and operationally supporting opportunities that improve patient outcomes, enhance patient experience and reduce the cost of health care.

"We also invest strategically through comprehensive collaboration, which is the approach we've taken with SilverCloud," according to Stan Lynall, vice president for OSF Venture Investments. In 2018, OSF HealthCare became the first US health care system to offer free open enrollment to SilverCloud's online cognitive behavioral health therapy for adults in regions served by OSF but without a requirement that users be current patients of the health system.

The SilverCloud platform is HIPAA compliant and is available via handheld device, computer or laptop. It is an anonymous, secure and interactive platform that helps people manage the symptoms of depression, including anxiety and stress.

"OSF HealthCare was an early believer in our evidence-based approach and continues to provide collaboration and support. SilverCloud has been able to demonstrate that our solutions provide an equivalence to more traditional methods of mental health care," said SilverCloud Health CEO Ken Cahill.

"Having backing from such a well-respected US health care system helps to further validate SilverCloud's leadership in this important sector of digital health, especially during this time of unprecedented global crisis where there is a heightened need for clinically validated virtual support, with multitudes of people being asked to stay home and health systems having to prioritize care."

SilverCloud's solution for moderate depression, anxiety and stress was piloted and eventually expanded for open enrollment with product updates and enhancements made to the platform to align with feedback from behavioral health professionals who monitor the platform and interact with users when additional individual support is needed. As many as 65 percent of users accessing SilverCloud's entire platform report significantly decreased depression and anxiety symptoms and the platform provides up to a 91 percent reduction in care delivery costs compared to face-to-face therapy.





"The key that separates SilverCloud from other applications is that it offers the user with an integrated supporter," according to OSF HealthCare Behavioral Health Manager Luke Raymond. "The platform has been clinically validated as a viable resource to deliver cognitive behavioral therapy content, and we also have a background person who will provide periodic check-ins and reviews and help you if you need connection with a live resource."