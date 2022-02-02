Osgood teen sentenced to 100 years for siblings murder

Feb. 2—VERSAILLES — A teenager charged with the suffocation of his two infant siblings was sentenced to 100 years in prison Tuesday.

The murders took place less than two months apart in 2017.

Nickalas Kedrowitz was arrested in August 2018 more than a year after the second murder.

The time taken to arrest Kedrowitz was the result of trying to determine his guilt versus whether or not his actions were intentional or accidental, according to Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel.

At the time of the crimes, Kedrowitz lived in a home with three other children; his mother, Christina McCartney; and her fiancé, (not Kedrowitz's father) Stephen Ritz.

Kedrowitz's half-sister, Desiree McCartney, 2, was transported to Margaret Mary Health in Batesville and then to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center on May 1, 2017. She was pronounced dead five days later on May 6.

Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months old, was found unresponsive on July 20, 2017. He was taken to Margaret Mary Health in Batesville and pronounced dead the following day. Ritz was the son of Stephen Ritz and another woman who was not McCartney.

Both children's autopsies revealed homicide as the cause of death, according to reports from the Hamilton County, Ohio coroner.

"This wasn't some sort of heat of passion, one killing and then minutes or hours or even days later. We're talking months here, so we think that the consecutive part of the sentence was warranted and appropriate in this circumstance," Hertel told reporters after the sentencing hearing.

Kedrowitz later admitted to both murders claiming that he was "freeing his siblings from hell."

Despite pleas from Kedrowitz's attorney that the accused has untreated mental health problems, the judge ordered that Kedrowitz be sentenced in adult court.

