OSHA: American retaliated against workers who reported fumes

FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. Federal officials said Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023, that American Airlines retaliated against flight attendants who complained about jet fuel fumes seeping into airplane cabins. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
·2 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines will contest a small fine that it faces after federal officials ruled the airline retaliated against flight attendants who complained about jet fuel fumes seeping into airplane cabins.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed a $6,837 fine against the airline after an investigation that started in August. Flight attendants who complained of illness said the airline docked attendance points and discouraged them from reporting the incidents.

American has 15 business days from Wednesday’s OSHA move to appeal the fine.

“We respectfully disagree with the investigator’s findings and have scheduled a conference with OSHA to further discuss the investigation,” American spokesman Rob Himler said Thursday. He said safety “is always American's top priority.”

The federal agency’s regional director in Fort Worth, Timothy Minor, said the flight attendants were within their rights to report illnesses related to fumes.

“Workers must feel empowered to inform managers and others about potential hazards that jeopardize workers’ safety and health,” Minor said in a statement.

OSHA did not immediately provide more details about its investigation.

Airline unions have complained for many years about flight attendants being exposed to toxic fumes from jet fuel, oil and other substances. Airlines are not required to tell passengers about fume events, and the government does not keep track of how often such incidents occur.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2020 that airlines have asked Boeing to install air sensors on it planes for years. The aircraft manufacturer has resisted because it fears information from the sensors could help crew members and passengers in lawsuits and lead to sensors being required on all planes, the newspaper said.

Last year, several Democrats in Congress introduced union-backed legislation to require airlines to install air-monitoring equipment on planes and require the Federal Aviation Administration to track and report on the number of fume incidents reported by airline crews. The legislation died without ever getting a vote.

Recommended Stories

  • Flight attendants reported toxic fumes on aircraft. American Airlines retaliated, OSHA says

    Flight attendants said the airline docked attendant points and discouraged them from reporting work-related injuries and illnesses, according to an OSHA investigation.

  • American Airlines Retaliated Against Flight Attendants Reporting Toxic Fumes: OSHA

    Federal investigators are alleging that American Airlines retaliated against flight attendants who reported illnesses caused by toxic fumes in aircraft cabins, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Labor.

  • Stories to Watch in 2023: Toyota's battery plant going up and staffing up

    2023 will see a growing Toyota presence in the Triad, with construction in progress in Liberty and a big office lease signed in neighboring Greensboro.

  • Stories to Watch in 2023: Will Boom Supersonic's factory take off?

    2023 looks to be a pivotal year for Boom's ambitious faster-than-sound superfactory in Greensboro

  • Deutsche Bank names ex-Morgan Stanley executive Heaney as U.S. chairman

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank AG appointed Michael Heaney, a retired Morgan Stanley executive, as chairman of its U.S. arm, the German bank said on Thursday. Heaney had a three-decade career at Morgan Stanley, ultimately rising to become its global co-head of fixed income sales and trading while serving on its management committee. The executive also chaired the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee and was lead independent director at TP ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker.

  • Auto parts manufacturer to build production facility near Statesboro

    A longtime supplier to Kia and Hyundai Motor Group will build a manufacturing plant in Bulloch County, creating 456 new jobs.

  • Popeyes Serves the Best Desserts in Fast Food

    Fast food chains just don’t seem to invest much in their dessert menu. Chipotle still doesn’t offer anything sweet, though the possibility remains on the table. McDonald’s all-day breakfast pastries don’t have a lot of heart in them, and Wendy’s occasional new Frosty flavors fail to best the original. We’ve even added “better fast food desserts” to our year-end wish list before, that’s how badly we want them. But there is one fast food chain that keeps putting out consistently great sweets, even

  • Qualcomm jumps into emergency services with Snapdragon Satellite, in cooperation with Iridium

    Qualcomm is looking to leapfrog Apple by offering emergency satellite service using Android smartphones.

  • COVID-positive Chinese tourist goes on the run in South Korea

    The man tested positive for the virus upon arriving in Seoul and was taken to a quarantine facility, but then he made off for reasons that remain unclear.

  • 2023 Bolt EV and EUV Prices Rise by $900 and $600 Respectively

    The changes reportedly come as Chevy feels ongoing industry-related pricing pressures, though the pair will remain the cheapest EVs in the U.S. for 2023.

  • The top 20 safest airlines in the world for 2023, according to experts

    Australian flag carrier Qantas is the world's safest airline for 2023, but five US carriers also made the top 20 list.

  • Expert-Approved Eyeshadow Application Tips for Different Eye Shapes

    Discover your eye shape and the best makeup application tips from professionals. These tricks will accentuate the eyes and offer a long-lasting look.

  • The Easiest Way to Get Dents Out of Wood

    If you’ve dropped something heavy on your dining table or smacked the surface of a board with a tool by accident, you might think the only recourse is to fill the dent and sand it. But there’s another fix to try first if the dent isn’t too deep: Many minor dents can be fixed with the power of steam, and it’s much easier than you might think. The steam method works because heated water will work its way into your woodgrain, causing it to swell similarly to the way that a wooden door will swell in

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Novo Nordisk a Decade Ago

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • The suspect in the deaths of 4 college students arrives in Idaho

    The suspect was flown Wednesday from Pennsylvania to Idaho, where he is charged with knifing four students to death in their beds.

  • More U.S. consumers want EVs but prices are a concern: survey

    Nearly 7 in 10 prospective EV buyers in the United States expect to pay less than $50,000 for their next vehicle, according to the survey conducted between September and October 2022. Despite the pricing pinch, the intent to purchase an EV is up 3 percentage points year-over-year in the United States, with an identical increase recorded for hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, Deloitte said in its "2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study".

  • Ford Is Now the Second-Place EV Builder in the United States

    Ford is American’s number two EV builder, China discontinued its electrification incentives, and Tesla can’t seem to move its China-built cars. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 5, 2023.

  • Hong Kong cardinal, Taiwan at papal funeral, but not China

    The attendance of both the former bishop of Hong Kong and an adviser to Taiwan's leader at this week's funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI highlights the Vatican's uneasy relationship with communist-ruled China. The Chinese government, which does not have formal diplomatic ties with the Vatican, has not commented on Benedict's death and did not appear to be sending anyone to Thursday's service. Pope Francis, who succeeded Benedict in 2013, has tried to mend fences with Beijing, moving beyond the harder line approach of his predecessor to sign an agreement in 2018 on the appointment of bishops in China.

  • Katherine Heigl Is Teaching Her Daughters Not to Worry About People-Pleasing: 'It's Not Your Job'

    Katherine Heigl shares daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh, 14, and 6-year-old son Joshua with husband Josh Kelley

  • Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law

    A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota is on the fast track to becoming law as it passed its first test Thursday. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's desk for his signature by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country reconvene, they're getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals in the six months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — and left the question of whether abortion is legal to the states to determine.