What is OSHA doing? Coronavirus crisis raises questions about workplace safety agency

In South Dakota, the virus struck hundreds of workers at a single pork processing plant. In Illinois and Michigan, a half dozen grocery workers died and others fell ill. In New York, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of dozens of transit employees. Among health care workers, at least 27 have died and 9,200 have contracted the virus.

As the country contemplates returning more employees to work and reopening the economy, the key federal agency tasked with ensuring workplace safety is drawing withering criticism from advocates who say the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is falling down on the job.

“OSHA has been totally absent from the response,” said David Michaels, an epidemiologist and public health professor at The George Washington University who oversaw the agency during the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017. “It is shocking and disheartening because OSHA should be out front leading the federal efforts to protect workers.”

Under federal law, the agency has jurisdiction over most workplaces in the country and can issue regulations and enforce them with inspections, citations and legal action. In recent weeks, OSHA has issued guidance on how to keep workers safe, such encouraging employees who are sick to stay home and providing hand-washing stations. But the guidance is “advisory in nature” and “creates no new legal obligations.”

The agency says it has “a number of existing enforcement tools it is using to help address worker protections against COVID-19.” They include an overarching authority to make sure companies provide workplaces “free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to his employees.”

“OSHA can and will use enforcement, as necessary, to ensure the protection of workers exposed to COVID-19,” OSHA said in a statement provided to USA TODAY.

The agency declined to say how many complaints related to the coronavirus outbreak it has received or what enforcement actions it has taken.

According to a Bloomberg Law report, since March 1, OSHA fielded 1,819 virus-related complaints and 52 employer-reported cases. The Washington Post reported Thursday the agency has received 3,000 such complaints since January.

At least one of those came after a big-box store employee in Illinois died March 25. A lawyer for his estate asked OSHA to open an investigation into his death, but the agency said it couldn’t, according to a voicemail message from an agency official.

“OSHA does not have any jurisdiction on enforcing anything related to COVID-19 at this time,” the official said in an April 6 message provided by the lawyer to USA TODAY. The official said the most OSHA could do was notify the employer. OSHA did not immediately respond Thursday to questions about the voicemail.

Workers 'lost faith in organizations'

Willie Martin says his mom, Annie Grant, was a tiny woman with a huge personality who gave him hugs as needed and loved to chat with the grandkids on FaceTime.

Until three weeks ago, when the 55-year-old became sick in Camilla, Georgia, where she'd worked at the local Tyson Foods chicken processing center for more than a decade.

Grant died April 9, one of at least three employees in the giant poultry plant to die from COVID-19 within a week.

"It's something that's hard to get over for me and my siblings," Martin said. "I feel like this is a dream and I'm going to wake up and my mom's going to call me."