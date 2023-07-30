OSHA is investigating a New Jersey woman's death after she fell into a large food processor in operation

A worker at the United Premium Foods processing plant in Woodbridge, New Jersey died after falling into the large machine while it was operating. Associated Press

A woman died on Friday after falling into a meat processor at a plant in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

OSHA and the Woodbridge Police Department are investigating the woman's death.

United Premium Foods CEO said the company will "fully cooperate with the official investigation."

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration and local police are investigating after a woman fell into a large meat processor in New Jersey on Friday.

According to CBS News, a worker at the United Premium Foods processing plant in Woodbridge, New Jersey died after falling into the large machine while it was operating.

A Woodbridge township spokesperson said police responded to a call for an industrial accident at the food processing plant at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to USA Today.

United Premium Foods did not immediately return Insider's request for comment, but the company's CEO Ken Mayer told CBS it is "devastated by the loss of our longtime employee, who was a beloved member of our company."

"Our deepest condolences go out to her daughter at this difficult time," he said. "We are fully cooperating with the official investigation."

OSHA and the Woodbridge Police Department are both investigating the woman's death, according to RLS Media, a New Jersey-based digital media company.

United Premiums Foods and police have not released the woman's name. The Woodbridge Police Department did not return Insider's request for comment Sunday.

United Premium Foods packages food items including Italian meat and other cured and smoked meats, according to News 12 NJ. United also mass-produces pet food, according to the outlet.

Food processing plants can be dangerous places to work, where employees work in close quarters on dangerous equipment.

On July 14, a 16-year-old boy died working in a poultry plant in Mississippi after he became trapped in equipment on a conveyor belt.

A spokesperson for the Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Hattiesburg, Mississippi said an outside hiring agency misled the company by misrepresenting the boy's age, according to HuffPost.

Read the original article on Insider