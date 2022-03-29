OSHA proposes $167K in penalties over worker's death at Bull Run

FILE - TVA's Bull Run Fossil Plant, near Oak Ridge, is shown here on July 23, 2014.

OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is proposing $167,000 in penalties be levied against two companies over a worker's electrocution last year at Bull Run Fossil Plant in the Claxton Community.

OSHA began an inspection at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Bull Run Fossil Plant on Sept. 16, 2021, after a 29-year-old industrial insulation installer fell five feet through the top of a metal electrical equipment compartment, an OSHA news release stated. He reportedly made contact with the energized electrical equipment in the compartment, which electrocuted him. The International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers later identified him as Seth Black.

The OSHA news release, dated March 22, gave additional details.

OSHA found, according to the release, that Williams Specialty Services, GUBMK Constructors and TVA exposed workers to fall and electrocution hazards by not determining if the walking and working surfaces employees were working from had the strength and structural integrity to support them safely, the release stated. OSHA also found Williams Specialty failed to provide safe access to elevated platforms; and failed to initiate and maintain programs that provide frequent and regular inspections by a competent person at the job site and equipment.

TVA plans to close Bull Run Fossil Plant.

“Had the employer identified and mitigated safety hazards at the work site as required, this tragedy could have been prevented,” OSHA Area Director William Cochran stated in the news release. “Employers are legally and morally obligated to provide their workers a work environment where their safety is not in jeopardy. It’s time all employers realize that as well.”

Contractor William Specialty Services LLC received a citation for one willful and two serious violations with a proposed total penalty of $152,900. The willful violation was failing to determine whether the surfaces were strong enough. The serious violations were failing to have regular inspections and failing to provide a stairway or ladder.

GUBMK Constructors received a citation for one serious violation of failing to make sure the surfaces on which workers walked could support them. The proposed penalty is $14,502. GUBMK provides maintenance and construction support under contract for the TVA.

TVA received a "serious notice of unsafe or unhealthy working conditions," but no fine.

Future of Bull Run

TVA plans to retire Bull Run Fossil Plant in 2023.

TVA spokesperson Scott Brooks has told The Oak Ridger that keeping the plant open past 2023 would require “significant investments.” Former TVA CEO Bill Johnston similarly told The Associated Press that the decision to close is about “keeping rates as low as feasible.”

