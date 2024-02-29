Oshkosh Area School District gets $74K grant to clear outstanding school meal debt

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District announced it has received just under $75,000 from the Arby’s Foundation as part of a nationwide commitment to pay off school lunch debt.

Oshkosh was the only school district in Wisconsin to receive the funds. Oshkosh’s own Arby’s franchise leaders celebrated the donation with school leaders during a check presentation on Tuesday.

The $74,704 donation will eliminate outstanding school meal debt for families in need across the Oshkosh Area School District.

“Our team at Arby’s is honored to present this donation on behalf of the Arby’s Foundation,” said Mitchell Johnson, Executive Vice President of DRM and Arby’s Foundation board member. “This contribution reflects our dedication and ongoing commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of children and families in the communities we serve.”

16 of the 19 schools in Oshkosh participate in the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s Community Eligibility Provision, a universal free breakfast and lunch program for all students based on a school’s high-poverty status.

However, past-due lunch balances still followed students even after their schools joined CEP. This grant eliminated all past debt, freeing families of financial burdens that may have been accumulating over several years.

“This grant eliminates past burdens and provides a fresh start for families around school meals,” said Bryan Davis, OASD superintendent. “Healthy school lunches equip students for academic achievement, no matter their means. We are grateful to have community partners, like Arby’s and our own Oshkosh Area School District Education Foundation, who support this vital work.”

In February, the grant money was applied to negative student lunch accounts at the District’s 16 schools that participate in the CEP program, as well as accounts for students who receive free and reduced meals at the remaining three schools.

